Rescue 1122 Saves Life Of A Local Sheppard Trapped In Cave Amid Deep Cliffs At Chitral

Sumaira FH 18 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 01:06 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 staffers on Friday showed extra bravery and dedication to their job by putting their own lives in danger and rescued a Sheppard in Chitral who was trapped in a cave after falling from a cliff.

A local sheppard suddenly fell into from cliff on Thursday evening at Shandur area of Chitral. On receiving emergency call, the Rescue 1122 staffers started their journey from Boni to Shandur and reached the area at around 8:00 p.m on same day (Thursday).

For reaching to the site where the sheppard fell and trapped in a cave, the Rescue team had to walk the whole night into the mountainous terrain and reached there at around 7:00 a.

m in the morning.

In morning the rescue operation started and staffers have to descend into the cliff by clinging on ropes for reaching to the cave where sheppard was lying with multiple injuries due to the fall.

After three hours of strenuous and dangerous efforts, the team members successfully rescued the injured sheppard and shifted him to a hospital for treatment.

In order to acknowledge the bravery and dedication to duty of staff members, Director General Rescue 1122 KP, Dr Khateer Ahmad has announced awarding them with Commendation Certificates.'

