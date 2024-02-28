Rescue 1122 saves life of infant

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A timely response by Rescue 1122 saved the life of a seven-month-old infant on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the ambulance was transporting an accident victim to the hospital when a motorcyclist carrying an infant waved them down near the Jarrahi area. The infant, named Zain, had no pulse or breathing.

Paramedic Majid Abbassi immediately shifted the infant into the ambulance and performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 10 minutes while the ambulance rushed to the hospital. The infant was transported to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) with restored heartbeat and breath.

The child's father Nasir Ali credited the 1122 team's swift response and expertise with saving his son's life. District Emergency Officer Sibghat Ullah praised the 1122 team for their successful lifesaving operation and rapid emergency response.