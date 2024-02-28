Rescue 1122 Saves Life Of Infant
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2024 | 03:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A timely response by Rescue 1122 saved the life of a seven-month-old infant on Tuesday.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, the ambulance was transporting an accident victim to the hospital when a motorcyclist carrying an infant waved them down near the Jarrahi area. The infant, named Zain, had no pulse or breathing.
Paramedic Majid Abbassi immediately shifted the infant into the ambulance and performed Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for 10 minutes while the ambulance rushed to the hospital. The infant was transported to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) with restored heartbeat and breath.
The child's father Nasir Ali credited the 1122 team's swift response and expertise with saving his son's life. District Emergency Officer Sibghat Ullah praised the 1122 team for their successful lifesaving operation and rapid emergency response.
Recent Stories
Punjab CM lauds Professor Mary Stiasny’s efforts for providing quality educati ..
Imran, Asad and others acquitted in cases related to vandalism
Caretaker Info Minister reviews arrangements for inaugural session of NA
Newly-elected KP members take oath today
Missing Baloch Students Case: PM Kakar appears before IHC
Moody's maintains Pakistan's rating amidst high political risks
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further enhance defence ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2024
US stock markets drift lower on disappointing economic data
2500 teachers promoted to next grade in Balochistan
Multan Sultans snub Lahore Qalandars for sixth consecutive defeat in HBL PSL 9
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chief Secretary reviews situation arising due to heavy rains in Gwadar, directs to take coordinated ..9 minutes ago
-
205,857 families to get ration in Sargodha9 minutes ago
-
Indian claims of development, normalcy in IIOJK just hoax9 minutes ago
-
Health officers monitoring anti-polio campaign9 minutes ago
-
Snowfall shrinks water level in Mangla dam9 minutes ago
-
CM arrives office without stopping traffic19 minutes ago
-
Over 30 shopkeepers arrested19 minutes ago
-
Murad visits mausoleum of Bhutto family martyrs in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh19 minutes ago
-
DC visits Khairpur district to monitor polio drive19 minutes ago
-
Effective measures stressed for security, peace in area29 minutes ago
-
Secy education agrees to revise teachers' service structure29 minutes ago
-
Verification begins in Multan division for CM Punjab Nigehban Ramadan package29 minutes ago