Rescue 1122 Saves Life Of Minor Girl

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Rescue 1122 saves life of minor girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 Wednesday saved life of a minor girl in Jamrud area of Khyber District by restoring her breath through CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation).

According to details, Rescue 1122 received an emergency call about critical condition of a two years old baby girl in Jamrud Bazar.

The Rescue medical team rushed to the site and started providing CPR after initial examination of her condition.

The baby girl was breathless, but due to professional handing and providing of first aid by Rescue team, her breathing resumed.

Local people and parents of the girl expressed great gratitude and highly appreciated prompt response and professional handing of the emergency by rescue 1122 team members.

More Stories From Pakistan

