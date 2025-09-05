Rescue 1122 saves newborn,mother from Flood water

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A rescue operation by Rescue 1122 saved the lives of a newborn baby,her mother and father after flood

water engulfed Walot Mor village,here on Friday.

According to details,the village was surrounded by gushing water that submerged houses and blocked mud paths, leaving residents in fear and distress.

Amid the chaos,a baby girl was born,further heightening concerns for the health of the mother and child.

On receiving information,Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot with boats and bravely entered the flood-hit area. Battling the strong currents,the rescuers managed to bring the mother,newborn and father safely on board and transported them to a secure location.

The parents,overwhelmed with emotion,expressed gratitude to Allah and the rescuers.

The father,with a trembling voice,said:“This is our first child.We thought we might not survive,but Allah sent you for us.You gave our daughter a new life and saved our family.”

The incident deeply moved local residents,who termed it a living example of humanity and service,officials said. Rescue 1122 teams continue operations in flood-affected areas to protect lives and provide relief to stranded families.