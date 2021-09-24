Rescue 1122 saves sheppard trapped in dangerous cliffs

Rescue 1122 staff on Friday risked their lives to save a sheppard trapped in dangerous cliffs in the steep and inhospitable terrain in Chitral

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 staff on Friday risked their lives to save a sheppard trapped in dangerous cliffs in the steep and inhospitable terrain in Chitral.

The sheppard had fallen down on Thursday evening in Shandur area. On receiving an emergency call, the rescue staff immediately started their journey from Boni and reached Shandur at around 8:00 p.m.

However, the rescue team had to walk the whole night in the extremely dangerous terrains to get close to the Sheppard at 7 a.m.

Then the rescue staff had to descend further into the cliffs by clinging to ropes to reach the cave where the sheppard was lying with multiple injuries,, a Rescue 1122 press release said.

After three hours of strenuous and dangerous efforts, the team members successfully rescued the sheppard and shifted him to a hospital.

Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Khateer Ahmad has announced to award them with Commendation Certificates in order to acknowledge the bravery and dedication to duty of the staff members.