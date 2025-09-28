Rescue 1122 saves two cows from well

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Rescue 1122 successfully rescued two cows that had fallen into a well on the outskirts of the city.

According to official sources from the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122), a call was received at the control room reporting that two cows had fallen into a well located at a CNG station on Multan Road.

“Soon after receiving the information, rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the site,” officials said.

The rescuers used specialized machinery to safely lift the animals out of the well. Initial reports suggest that the cows were grazing near the well when they accidentally slipped and fell in.

After the successful rescue operation, the cattle were safely handed over to their owner.