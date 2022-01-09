UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Search, Rescue Operation Underway, Says DG Rescue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Khatir Ahmad Sunday said that search and rescue operation of Rescue 1122 Nathia Gali was underway.

Talking to media men, Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that the Rescue 1122 personnel have removed snow from snow-covered vehicles. The purpose of removing snow from vehicles was to evacuate if any remained inside so far, DG Rescue 1122. So far snow has been removed from various vehicles but no one was found yet, DG Rescue said.

He said, Rescue 1122 will continue to provide all possible assistance to tourists and the operation to clean the streets in Galyat continued even at night.

More Rescue 1122 teams have been dispatched from Abbottabad to Nathia Gali, Dr Khatir Ahmed Director General Rescue 1122 said.

He said, medical teams consisting of 2 ambulances of Rescue 1122 are on duty and Rescue teams in Nathia Gali are providing services to the people.

The purpose of sending medical teams was to provide possible medical aid, DG Rescue 1122 said, adding, "Rescue personnel have been provided food to distribute dried fruits and other essential items among the stranded persons."

