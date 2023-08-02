Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Served 4077 Mourners During Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 served 4077 mourners during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :During Muharram, Rescue 1122 provided rescue services to 4077 mourners, out of which 3916 mourners were given first aid on the spot while 161 mourners were transferred to nearby hospitals.

The services continued under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Ghulam Murtaza. Rescue teams were deployed across the district to provide rescue services to the mourners who provided their services day and night.

