Rescue 1122 service dealt 71 emergencies during Eid days in D I Khan

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 Service played an effective role in saving precious lives and handled around 71 different emergencies during the Eid holidays in D I Khan.

According to spokesperson of the service, the Rescue 1122 staff provided prompt response to these incidents out of which 17 were related to traffic accidents, 48 medical emergencies and two drowning incidents.

The Rescue 1122 also provided services during flood situations besides giving response in two recovery-related emergencies.8 It also provided services in referral cases and responded to about 13 such emergencies and shifted one patient to a hospital to another district. While from one hospital to another hospital at tehsil level it handled 12 emergencies.

The officer said that on the directives of the Director General Rescue 1122, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Service was extending services to the masses round the clock and it may be called for help any time in case of emergencies.

He also advised people to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added there was a need to cooperate to make the Service more effective.

He also said that since rain-spell had set in, masses were advised to take precautionary measures in such seasons in order to avoid losses.

He also informed that a meeting was held and reviewed the performance of the Emergency service and the during the meeting the all rescuers were urged to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding services of the Rescue 1122 so that maximum people might benefit from it, which had always registered quick response during emergency situations and saved many human lives.