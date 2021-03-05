Rescue-1122 service, dispensary opened in Pakpattan

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :District and Sessions Judge Pakpattan Muhammad Ayub inaugurated a dispensary and Rescue-1122 service at District Courts here on Friday.

The services will be available to lawyers as well as common people coming from all over the district for their cases.

The additional sessions judges, civil judges, Punjab Bar Member Rao Rehmanullah Khan, office-bears of the district bar and lawyers were present.