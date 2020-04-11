UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Service Formally Launched In Lakki Marwat

Sat 11th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lakki Marwat Abdul-Haseeb Satuday inaugurated the Rescue 1122 service in the District Headquarters Complex Tajazai along with Lt. Col. Shafiq, Commanding Officer of Pakistan Army Tazai Camp, District Emergency Officer Jan Mohammad Afridi.

Assistant Commissioner Nader Shahzad Khan, Station House In-charge Mohammed Israr and Station Adjutant Adil Nawaz were also present.

Jan Mohammad Afridi briefed the guests about Rescue 1122 Lukky Marwat operation system and currently using of modern-day equipment and machinery needed to handle incidents, accidents, including a fire truck, a disaster rescue vehicle and two ambulances.

Jan Mohammad said that on the special orders of Director General Rescue 1122 Dr.

Khatir Ahmad Khan, the citizens of Lakki Marwat District will be provided 24 hours service in all kinds of emergency including medical emergency, fire incidents, floods and other disasters. The citizens could contact the helpline 0969 with telephone numbers at 538215, 538216, and 538217 to receive the services.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb speaking on this occasion welcomed the start of the Rescue 1122 service, saying it would be timely and effective in natural disasters and accidents. Effective action will help save human lives. He appreciated the role of Rescue 1122 in establishing a safe society and said that the district administration would provide full support to the delivery of timely and prompt service delivery system in a fruitful and public expectation.

