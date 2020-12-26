UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Service Started In KTH

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

Rescue 1122 service started in KTH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtukhwa started Rescue 1122 emergency in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday to cover the area during any untoward incident.

Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim and Rescue 1122 District Monitoring Officer and Director Operations Dr Mir Alam inaugurated Rescue 1122 services in Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) on Wednesday.

After the directives of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to hand over all the road worthy ambulances to Rescue 1122 the emergency service extended their services to all the hospitals.

Rescue 1122 will facilitate KTH in emergency referral system by providing one ambulance along with three drivers and six technicians 24/7 that will be beneficial for patient care.

KTH has given a full-fledged space for Rescue 1122 office for residing in the hospital and taking prompt action in emergent situation.

Rescue 1122 ambulance will be connected with its main office in university and if needed the backup will be provided by them.

Hospital Director Prof Dr Rooh-ul-Muqim directed the hospital staff to provide full support to rescue 1122 staff. The rescue 1122 will also provide emergency response training to the hospital staff.

