UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Service Starts In Bajaur: Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 08:11 PM

Rescue 1122 service starts in Bajaur: Official

The emergency service Rescue-1122 has formally launched in district Bajaur on Monday where rescue station and control room have been set up

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The emergency service Rescue-1122 has formally launched in district Bajaur on Monday where rescue station and control room have been set up.

Talking to the media, District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan said all the basic facilities and staff had been deployed to the control room and station located near Khar Bazar for provision of emergency services.

On the special directives of Director General KP Rescue-1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed, 49 staff members equipped with a fire brigade vehicle, an ambulance and other essential equipment have been provided.

The work on establishment of rescue station in Nawagai area was underway and rescue services would soon be started there, he concluded.

Related Topics

Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicle Media All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Establishes Free Eye Camp At Gujjo, ..

7 minutes ago

Most Imminent Technology Trends of 2020: The Whole ..

25 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah set to dazzle world with fireworks ..

29 minutes ago

Farmer delegation calls on Punjab Chief Minister

3 minutes ago

Rs 210m to be released soon for DHQ hospital proje ..

3 minutes ago

1,700 people lodged in 92 shelter homes in Punjab

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.