Rescue 1122 service starts in Bajaur: Official

KHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The emergency service Rescue-1122 has formally launched in district Bajaur on Monday where rescue station and control room have been set up.

Talking to the media, District Emergency Officer Amjad Khan said all the basic facilities and staff had been deployed to the control room and station located near Khar Bazar for provision of emergency services.

On the special directives of Director General KP Rescue-1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmed, 49 staff members equipped with a fire brigade vehicle, an ambulance and other essential equipment have been provided.

The work on establishment of rescue station in Nawagai area was underway and rescue services would soon be started there, he concluded.