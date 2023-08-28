Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Service Tackles 137 Emergencies Last Week

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :The Rescue 1122 timely responded to a total of 137 emergencies during the last week under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Awais Babar.

Sharing the weekly performance report, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Monday that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 107 medical, 28 road accidents, one bullet injury or violence and one drowning incident.

During the emergencies, he said that a total of 140 patients were rescued.

He said the control room received a total of 22632 emergency calls including 4416 for information or drop calls and 18069 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said that Rescue 1122 also provided services in 14 referral-related emergencies in which 13 patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district while one patient was taken to another district's hospital.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

More Stories From Pakistan