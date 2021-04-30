Rescue 1122 service to be extended to all tehsils in Waziristan: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has said that concrete measures are being taken to extend Rescue 1122 service to all tehsil of Waziristan area

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Relief, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Muhammad Iqbal Wazir has said that concrete measures are being taken to extend Rescue 1122 service to all tehsil of Waziristan area.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of his visit to the Rescue 1122 Center in Wana, South Waziristan. Assistant Commissioner Wana Bashir Khan also accompanied the provincial minister.

The Assistant Commissioner briefed the Provincial Minister about performance of the Rescue 1122 and the existing facilities in the station.

The provincial minister also met with the Rescue 1122 personnel and inspected various sections and emergency equipment. He commended the Rescue workers for showing excellent performance by providing timely and prompt services to people in trouble.

He assured his full support to the district administration for provision of more facilities to the Rescue 1122 service, so that best rescue and relief services could be provided to people of the area during emergency situations.