Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Operations South of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hasan Dad Khan on Thursday said the rescue service would be extended to all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan.

He stated this during his visit to the District Office, Control Room and Station 11 of Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan where he was welcomed by District Emergency Officer Owais Babar and Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat.

They visited the under-construction stations including the district office and control room of Rescue 1122 Dera.

The director met with the rescue officials and made a detailed inspection of the station 11 vehicles and the emergency equipment in those vehicles.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the people of D.I.Khan would be benefited at maximum after the extension of rescue service to its other tehsils.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the station, saying, the staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment while its personnel were fully trained to deal with any sudden disasters, adding that rescue 1122 was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.