UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Service To Be Extended To Other Tehsils Of Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Rescue 1122 service to be extended to other tehsils of Dera

Director Operations South of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hasan Dad Khan on Thursday said the rescue service would be extended to all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Kha

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Director Operations South of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hasan Dad Khan on Thursday said the rescue service would be extended to all Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan.

He stated this during his visit to the District Office, Control Room and Station 11 of Rescue 1122 D.I.Khan where he was welcomed by District Emergency Officer Owais Babar and Emergency Officer Noman Ullah Marwat.

They visited the under-construction stations including the district office and control room of Rescue 1122 Dera.

The director met with the rescue officials and made a detailed inspection of the station 11 vehicles and the emergency equipment in those vehicles.

Speaking on this occasion, he said the people of D.I.Khan would be benefited at maximum after the extension of rescue service to its other tehsils.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the station, saying, the staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment while its personnel were fully trained to deal with any sudden disasters, adding that rescue 1122 was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Vehicles Dera Ismail Khan Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mo ..

Two more industries, access road inaugurated at Mohmand Economic Zone

4 minutes ago
 China stresses protection of vulnerable children a ..

China stresses protection of vulnerable children as winter break nears

4 minutes ago
 Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at Bri ..

Noor, Hamza, Ashab register impressive wins at British Junior Open

4 minutes ago
 Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beij ..

Chinese premier meets Philippine president in Beijing

4 minutes ago
 FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health fa ..

FNC to discuss two draft laws on private health facilities, practice of certain ..

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih ..

Dubai Crown Prince Endurance Cup kicks off at Seih Assalam on Saturday

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.