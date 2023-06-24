Rescue 1122 Service to remain available from June 27 to July 01 : DC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon in an announcement has said that Rescue 1122 mobile Ambulance Service would remain available from June 27 to July 01.

The services will be at Rangers Pump Qazi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Buchehri Road Chowdagi Mehran Highway, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Daulatpur Bypass and Sakrand Bypass.

Announcement said that Focal Persons have been posted for the purpose in order to meet any emergency with immediate effect.