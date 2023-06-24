Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Service To Remain Available From June 27 To July 01 : DC

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Rescue 1122 Service to remain available from June 27 to July 01 : DC

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon in an announcement has said that Rescue 1122 mobile Ambulance Service would remain available from June 27 to July 01.

The services will be at Rangers Pump Qazi Ahmed Road Nawabshah, Buchehri Road Chowdagi Mehran Highway, Qazi Ahmed Bypass, Daulatpur Bypass and Sakrand Bypass.

Announcement said that Focal Persons have been posted for the purpose in order to meet any emergency with immediate effect.

Related Topics

Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Mobile Road Nawabshah Sakrand June July Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

3 minutes ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

1 hour ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

1 hour ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

4 hours ago
Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan