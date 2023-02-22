Rescue 1122 services extended to Abbottabad Jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :The services of Rescue 1122 have been extended to District Jail Abbottabad.

The announcement into this effect was made on Wednesday during a visit of the Superintendent, District Jail Abbotttabad, Hamid Azam Khan to the Rescue 1122 district office.

On this occasion, the Superintendent, District Jail Abbottabad was briefed in detail about rescue services, control room and other sections of the services.

In his briefing, District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak said, "The department provides international standard emergency services in conditions from simple fever to cardiac arrest, traffic accidents, drowning in water, fire eruption, and provides on spot first-aid services."Hamid inspected various sections of the Rescue 1122 and appreciated their services. He said that the services of Rescue 1122 were nothing short of any blessing.