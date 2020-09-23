UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Services Launched In District Kurram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 04:49 PM

Rescue 1122 services launched in district Kurram

The district administration Kurram on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 services at headquarters Parachinar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Kurram on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 services at headquarters Parachinar.

Assistant Commissioner, Omar Ahmed Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir speaking at inauguration ceremony said that construction on new building for Rescue 1122 will be started soon.

District Incharge 1122 services , Adnan Khan said that Rescue 1122 would provide medical , fire fighting and disaster services in the area.

Besides, Rescue 1122 would also provide disaster management training to college students and other departments .

Related Topics

Fire Parachinar Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Realme launched the most Tech Trendsetting model o ..

15 minutes ago

Shehzad Akbar laughs at Shehbaz Sharif after Marya ..

29 minutes ago

Russia to Soon Register Second Vaccine Against COV ..

1 minute ago

Hyundai Oilbank to cut greenhouse gas emissions by ..

1 minute ago

China's new business forms to empower consumption

1 minute ago

German Gov't Still Studying Russia's 2nd Request o ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.