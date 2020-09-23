Rescue 1122 services launched in district Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The district administration Kurram on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 services at headquarters Parachinar.

Assistant Commissioner, Omar Ahmed Khan and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ismatullah Wazir speaking at inauguration ceremony said that construction on new building for Rescue 1122 will be started soon.

District Incharge 1122 services , Adnan Khan said that Rescue 1122 would provide medical , fire fighting and disaster services in the area.

Besides, Rescue 1122 would also provide disaster management training to college students and other departments .