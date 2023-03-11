Rescue 1122 services launched in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 service was started in Mirpurkhas on Saturday by providing 17 modern ambulances to Civil Surgeon and Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas Dr. Shiro Moti. NS Civil Hospital Dr.

Dr. Shiro Moti, on the occasion, said that the ambulances were a big gift of the Sindh Government for carrying out rescue services which were fully equipped with medical kits and ventilators. He said that 1122 Rescue Service would provide free facilities to the citizens.

Each vehicle will consist of four trained employees including one dispenser, one staff nurse, a driver and a ward boy round the clock.

Three drivers will be assigned to each vehicle for 24 hours. The District Office of 1122 Rescue has been set up in New Civil Hospital where a tower is being set up immediately. Out of these ambulances, two were reserved for cardiac patients and two ambulances are equipped with pediatric treatment medicines