Rescue 1122 services to be established in all Tehsils of Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Director General, Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of Districts Emergency Officers Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal and Murree.

The meeting was chaired by DG Rescue Punjab Dr. Rizwan Naseer held at Rescue Central Station, Rawalpindi was attended by Districts Emergency Officers of Rawalpindi division, Faheem Ahmad Qureshi Deputy Director(P&D), Ayaz Aslam Head of Operations, Ms. Deeba Shahnaz Head of Community Safety & Information and other senior officers from Rescue Headquarters.

The District Emergency Officer briefed DG Rescue Punjab about the Operations, repair and maintenance of ambulances, staff and requirement of vehicles and performance on the construction of the Rescue Stations of remaining tehsils in their respective districts. The District Emergency Officers further apprised DG Rescue Punjab that the construction work of Tehsil Kahota in Rawalpindi, Teshil Deena and Sohawa in Jhelum, Tehsil Fatehjang in Attock and Tehsil Kallar Khar Telagang Chu sadan shah and Lawa in Chakwal shall be completed soon.

The District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi briefed that Rescue Service Rawalpindi responded 17630 Emergencies including 4952 road Traffic crashes in last 6 months. The District Emergency Officer Dr Ashfaq briefed that Rescue Service Attock dealt 6605 emergencies and 1063 accidents, Likewise DEO Jhelum Dr Faisal briefed that Rescue Service Jhelum dealt 4351 emergencies including 825 Road Traffic Crashes and DEO Chakwal Dr Atiq also briefed that total 4034 Emergencies were dealt in last six months included 961 road traffic crashes. They also presented the requirement of human resource and emergency vehicles for starting Emergency Service in remaining tehsils of Rawalpindi Division. They told that currently they are responding the emergencies with limited resources with available ambulances of Patients Transfer Service.