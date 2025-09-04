Rescue 1122 Set Up Medical Camps At Bhanoat, Kalyan Bund
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 09:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services 1122 Matiari’s District Manager Toufique Sethar and his team, in collaboration with the Health Department Matiari and PPHI, set up medical camps at Bhanoat and Kalyan Bund. These camps are providing free healthcare facilities to people displaced from riverine (Kacha) areas as well as residents of villages located along the embankments.
Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, along with Assistant Commissioner Hala Dr. Mazahir Buriro, PPHI Matiari’s District Manager Moonis Elahi, and Chairman Municipal Committee Hala Gul Panhwar, visited the medical camps set up by 1122. He reviewed the availability of medicines and the healthcare facilities being provided to the people.
On this occasion, the DC instructed doctors and paramedical staff to treat people as true healers, maintain a friendly attitude with patients, and give them comfort. He stated that saving one human life is a virtuous deed; therefore, serving the people should not be considered merely a job, but rather an act of worship.
While briefing the Deputy Commissioner, 1122 District Manager Toufique Sethar informed that his team is working in close coordination with the Health Department and PPHI. He further added that apart from providing medical treatment facilities, the institution is also extending modern ambulance services. He assured that every possible support is also being provided to the medical camps established by the Health Department.
APP/nsm
