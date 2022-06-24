UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Sets Medical Camp In Afghan's Khost Province For Earthquake Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Rescue 1122 sets medical camp in Afghan's Khost province for earthquake victims

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has set an Emergency Medical Camp in Khost province of Afghanistan for providing help to victims of devastating earthquake which claimed lives of more than 1000 people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has set an Emergency Medical Camp in Khost province of Afghanistan for providing help to victims of devastating earthquake which claimed lives of more than 1000 people.

The step has been taken in pursuance of the directives of the KP government for extending help to affected earthquake victims of the neighbouring country, said DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Dr. Khateer said Rescue 1122 has deputed its staffers at all the border points including Torkhem, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada to receive arriving quake victims from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, an emergence medical camp has been set up in Khost and team has been dispatched from Peshawar to provide medical aid to the quake affectees.

Three ambulances along with medical team, part of KP Rescue 1122 team, was providing medical treatment to quake victims at the airport of Khost province, Dr. Khateer added.

So far the rescue team had provided medical aid to more than 40 patients in Khost province, he continued.

He further informed that 14 victims who crossed Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Ada were also provided with medical cover by team members of Rescue 1122.

These patients were shifted to Sholam hospital in Wana, headquarter of South Waziristan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Peshawar South Waziristan Earthquake Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wana Border Rescue 1122 All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods ..

Pakistan dispatches second tranche of relief goods to earthquake-hit Afghanistan ..

27 seconds ago
 US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo e ..

US artistic swimmer Alvarez, who fainted in solo event, not on team event startl ..

7 minutes ago
 Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU ta ..

Bulgaria MPs open way to unblock N.Macedonia EU talks

8 minutes ago
 KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

KMU to establish Off-Shore Campus at Kabul

8 minutes ago
 PM paying special attention to Balochistan's devel ..

PM paying special attention to Balochistan's development: Bizenjo

41 minutes ago
 PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by takin ..

PPP to win LB election of Quetta, Lasbela by taking full part: Tareen

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.