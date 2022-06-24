Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has set an Emergency Medical Camp in Khost province of Afghanistan for providing help to victims of devastating earthquake which claimed lives of more than 1000 people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 has set an Emergency Medical Camp in Khost province of Afghanistan for providing help to victims of devastating earthquake which claimed lives of more than 1000 people.

The step has been taken in pursuance of the directives of the KP government for extending help to affected earthquake victims of the neighbouring country, said DG Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, Dr. Khateer said Rescue 1122 has deputed its staffers at all the border points including Torkhem, Ghulam Khan and Angoor Ada to receive arriving quake victims from Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, an emergence medical camp has been set up in Khost and team has been dispatched from Peshawar to provide medical aid to the quake affectees.

Three ambulances along with medical team, part of KP Rescue 1122 team, was providing medical treatment to quake victims at the airport of Khost province, Dr. Khateer added.

So far the rescue team had provided medical aid to more than 40 patients in Khost province, he continued.

He further informed that 14 victims who crossed Pak-Afghan border at Angoor Ada were also provided with medical cover by team members of Rescue 1122.

These patients were shifted to Sholam hospital in Wana, headquarter of South Waziristan.