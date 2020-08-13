Rescue-1122 sets up Community Emergency Response Teams in Sargodha

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has established Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Sargodha district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, has established Community Emergency Response Teams (CERTs) in all union councils of Sargodha district.

The PES has also imparted training and education to over 25,000 community members on life-saving techniques and safety promotion activities.

District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah Hashmi wished all participants, rescuers and community of Sargodha a happy independence and took a commitment from rescuer that they would play an effective role in saving lives and promoting safety especially amidst corona pandemic.

An event in connection with the Independence Day titled "Youth Engagement for Saving Lives and Safety Promotion'' was held at Community Rescue Station, University Road Sargodha, here on Thursday. Rescue officials of middle management and a large number of rescuers participated in the event.