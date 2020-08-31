UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Sets Up Five Flood Emergency Centers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 05:19 PM

Rescue 1122 sets up five flood emergency centers

The Rescue 1122 set up five flood emergency relief centers in Chaprar, Saidpur, Bajwat, Head Marala and Shehbazpur for providing relief to people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) ::The Rescue 1122 set up five flood emergency relief centers in Chaprar, Saidpur, Bajwat, Head Marala and Shehbazpur for providing relief to people.

The officials of Rescue 1122 said the Rescue 1122 was already on high alert and monitoring flood situation round-the-clock.

