Rescue 1122 sets up five flood emergency centers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) ::The Rescue 1122 set up five flood emergency relief centers in Chaprar, Saidpur, Bajwat, Head Marala and Shehbazpur for providing relief to people.

The officials of Rescue 1122 said the Rescue 1122 was already on high alert and monitoring flood situation round-the-clock.