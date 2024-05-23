Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Sets Up Heat Stroke Camps

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Rescue 1122 sets up heat stroke camps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Rescue 1122 established 'heat stroke camps' at its stations by taking a proactive approach to mitigate the effects of the scorching summer heat.

These camps were designed to provide relief to the public, offering essential facilities such as ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) water, rest places, and vital check facilities.

 

The camps are strategically located at Rescue 1122 stations, making them easily accessible to those in need. 

By providing these facilities, Rescue 1122 Multan aims to prevent heat-related illnesses and ensure the well-being of the community, particularly during the sweltering summer months. 

This initiative demonstrated the organization's commitment to serving the public and saving lives.

