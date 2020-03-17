Rescue 1122 shifts 12 dead, 933 injured to home, hospitals in Punjab

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 shifted twelve dead bodies and 933 injured, in 858 road crashes, to home and hospitals during last 24 hours across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Rescue-1122 shifted twelve dead bodies and 933 injured, in 858 road crashes, to home and hospitals during last 24 hours across the province.

Out of this, 550 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 383 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

According to analysis showed by Rescue 1122, 344 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 422 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 218 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 226 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 78 in Faisalabad with 87 victims and at third Multan with 67 RTCs and 75 victims.

According to the data 718 motorbikes, 111 auto-rickshaws, 84 motorcars, 38 vans, 19 passenger buses,23 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road trafficaccidents