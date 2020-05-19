RESCUE-1122 shifts 1348 corona patients to hospitals, quarantine centers: Director General

Director General Dr Khateer said that the emergency services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RESCUE-1122 shifted as many as 1348 coronavirus suspected and confirmed patients to hospitals and quarantine centers during last three months under the rules and regulations defined for the patients by World Health Organisation (WHO)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Director General Dr Khateer said that the emergency services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa RESCUE-1122 shifted as many as 1348 coronavirus suspected and confirmed patients to hospitals and quarantine centers during last three months under the rules and regulations defined for the patients by World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said that from March 17 to May 17, the staff of RESCUE-1122 shifted 397 patients to hospitals and quarantine centers in Peshawar, 248 in Chitral, 181 in Khyber, 118 in Mardan, 109 in Nowshera, 65 in Mansehra, 57 in Swabi, 32 in Swat, 30 in Charsadda, 22 in Haripur, 21 in Malakand, 14 in Abbottabad, 16 in Bajaur, 8 in Bannu, 9 in Dir Upper, 6 in Lakki Marwat, 5 in Kohat, 8 in Karak, 4 in Kohistan Lower, 2 each in DI Khan and Buner and one in Mohmand.

RESCUE-1122 also carried out disinfectant sprays in various corona affected districts of the province to keep the people protected against the virus, he said adding that recently the staff of 1122 has started chlorine sprays at terminals of public transports across the province to ensure safe journey for commuters.

He said all district emergency officers were deployed at bus terminals to supervise the disinfectant spray campaigns.