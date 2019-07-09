UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Shifts 38 People To Safer Places From Flood Hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:52 PM

Rescue 1122 shifts 38 people to safer places from flood hit areas

Rescue 1122 team has shifted 38 stranded people including tourists from flood hit areas to safer places

Chitral, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 team has shifted 38 stranded people including tourists from flood hit areas to safer places.

According to Rescue 1122, the team reached the affected area after hours of travelling and crossed river with help of ladders to complete evacuation operation.

The Rescue team also provided medical aid to people shifted from flood hit areas.

Meanwhile, the district administration said all main roads were opened for tourists coming�from different areas of the country for enjoying the popular Shandur�Polo Festival being held in�Chitral.

Commissioner Malakand Division , Raiz Mehsood in a statement said that only link-road of two villages were affected due to flooding as�a result of Glacier's burst near Golen Gol area on�Sunday.

He said the tourists can continue their journey without any fear as flooding area is located at hours distance�from venue of Shandur�Polo�Festival. All main routes were safe for travelling, he added.

According to district administration, only land route of two villages was disconnected due to flooding. It said that only roads,�electricity poles and trees were uprooted due to flooding with no loss of human life

