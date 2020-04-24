Rescue 1122 shifts 479 suspected patients of coronavirus to hospitals, isolation centres

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 teams have shifted about 479 suspected patients of the coronavirus to hospitals and isolation centres during March 17 to April 23.

Spokesman Relief Department KP told APP on Friday that these suspected patients have been shifted promptly by the Rescue 1122 field staff, who were specifically assigned this task.

In addition to these services, he said Rescue 1122 workers were performing duties of conducting anti germs and fumigation spray in bazaars, streets and mohallas in 26 districts of KP.

The spokesman said rescue 1122 services have been extended to Shangla district to provide speedy service to people during emergencies and natural calamities.

He advised people to adopt all safety measures against COVID-19 while performing prayers in mosques during Ramazan.

The spokesman said coronavirus has been declared a pandemic worldwide and the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has mounted to 11,000 including 1453 in KP besides 228 deaths in the country till April 23 that was a matter of great concern.

He advised people to maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly besides staying at homes imperative to defeat coronavirous besides protecting our loved ones from the pandemic.