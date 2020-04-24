UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Shifts 479 Suspected Patients Of Coronavirus To Hospitals, Isolation Centres

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Rescue 1122 shifts 479 suspected patients of coronavirus to hospitals, isolation centres

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 teams have shifted about 479 suspected patients of the coronavirus to hospitals and isolation centres during March 17 to April 23.

Spokesman Relief Department KP told APP on Friday that these suspected patients have been shifted promptly by the Rescue 1122 field staff, who were specifically assigned this task.

In addition to these services, he said Rescue 1122 workers were performing duties of conducting anti germs and fumigation spray in bazaars, streets and mohallas in 26 districts of KP.

The spokesman said rescue 1122 services have been extended to Shangla district to provide speedy service to people during emergencies and natural calamities.

He advised people to adopt all safety measures against COVID-19 while performing prayers in mosques during Ramazan.

The spokesman said coronavirus has been declared a pandemic worldwide and the confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has mounted to 11,000 including 1453 in KP besides 228 deaths in the country till April 23 that was a matter of great concern.

He advised people to maintain social distancing and wash hands regularly besides staying at homes imperative to defeat coronavirous besides protecting our loved ones from the pandemic.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shangla March April Rescue 1122 All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1 in 2 Pakistanis claim to have heard the entire c ..

23 minutes ago

Want to Spend Quality Time with Your Loved Ones? H ..

25 minutes ago

US reports almost 50,000 COVID-19 deaths and 866,6 ..

37 minutes ago

Hamza Shehbaz approaches SC for bail in NAB cases

38 minutes ago

Banks will observe hours from 10:00 am to 4:00 dur ..

51 minutes ago

Utility Store Workers announce countrywide strike ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.