Rescue-1122 Shifts 6,038 Corona Suspects To Hospitals, Quarantine Centres

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 06:38 PM

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,038 corona suspects to hospitals, quarantine centres

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has said that Rescue-1122 officials have shifted 6,038 suspected coronavirus patients to hospitals and quarantine centres in Punjab so far.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, he said that out of total 6,038 suspected coronavirus patients, 4,300 were shifted to hospitals and 1,738 to quarantine centres. Also, 137 bodies of suspected coronavirus patients were buried by the Rescue-1122 officials.

Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed the performance of Emergency Service with reference to COVID-19 situation in the province at Rescue Headquarters here.

The DG Rescue-1122 said that despite the fears, the rescuers responded to over 2,500 emergency calls on April 27 across Punjab.

Those included 1,386 medical emergencies, resulting in 857 admissions to hospitals, and 80 deaths. Also, 649 road accidents took place on the same day, resulting in 361 admissions to hospitals and 12 deaths. There were 58 crime emergencies and 26 probable suicide incidents, 47 fire emergencies, 84 people were injured due to fall, 19 got an electric shock, seven were burnt, 54 were injured due to occupational injuries and 91 delivery related emergencies were managed by Rescue service in one day.

The DG Rescue said rescue services were available 24/7 to all in need of help, as well as COVID-19 emergencies.

