Rescue-1122 Shifts 6,076 Injured To Hospitals In Aug

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Rescue-1122 shifts 6,076 injured to hospitals in Aug

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue-1122 shifted 6,076 injured persons to various hospitals of the district during the month of August.

The monthly performance report was issued in a monthly review meeting held at rescue central station here Thursday.

In the meeting, it was informed that Rescue teams rescued 11,784 victims in different incidents of which 5,343 were provided first-aid on the spot.

As many as 6,076 injured were rushed to various hospitals in the district of which 365 succumbed to their injuries.

25 people died on the spot during road accidents.

A spokesperson to the Rescue Faisalabad said that 10,239 emergency calls were responded to during the month.

The rescue teams maintain an average response time of 7 minute and attend 2,185 road accidents, 6616 medical, 82 fire eruption, 282 crime, 15 drowning and 17 building collapse and 1042 miscellaneous emergencies during the month.

