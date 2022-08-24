UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Shifts 883 People On Safer Places Along With Goods, Livestock During Relief Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rescue 1122 shifts 883 people on safer places along with goods, livestock during relief operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 shifted 883 flood affected people to safer places along with their goods and livestock and provided transportation facility to 2045 during ongoing flood relief operation.

Talking to media persons about relief operation, District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian informed that six Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh teams participated in the ongoing flood relief operation in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur areas and provided transportation to 951 people and shifted 755 to safer places along with their belongings.

While informing about the ongoing flood relief operation in Muzaffargarh district, he said that 12 teams provided transportation to 1094 people and shifted 128 people including their goods and livestock to safe places.

He said that Rescue 1122 was making it possible for the teams of Livestock, Police, Revenue, Health department and District Administration as well as other organizations to reach all the areas whose land routes had been cut off due to flood water.

He urged all the people whose houses and settlements had submerged to move to the relief camps so that they could avail all the basic facilities provided by the district administration there.

Related Topics

Police Flood Water Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Rescue 1122 Media All

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

5 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.