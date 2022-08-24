Rescue 1122 shifts 883 people on safer places along with goods, livestock during relief operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 shifted 883 flood affected people to safer places along with their goods and livestock and provided transportation facility to 2045 during ongoing flood relief operation.

Talking to media persons about relief operation, District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian informed that six Rescue 1122 Muzaffargarh teams participated in the ongoing flood relief operation in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur areas and provided transportation to 951 people and shifted 755 to safer places along with their belongings.

While informing about the ongoing flood relief operation in Muzaffargarh district, he said that 12 teams provided transportation to 1094 people and shifted 128 people including their goods and livestock to safe places.

He said that Rescue 1122 was making it possible for the teams of Livestock, Police, Revenue, Health department and District Administration as well as other organizations to reach all the areas whose land routes had been cut off due to flood water.

He urged all the people whose houses and settlements had submerged to move to the relief camps so that they could avail all the basic facilities provided by the district administration there.