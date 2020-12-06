Rescue 1122 shifts elderly homeless man to Edhi centre

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Setting the example of serving humanity, Rescue 1122 shifted an elderly age homeless man to Edhi centre after providing cleansing facility.

Rescue 1122 control room received a call early morning that an elderly homeless person was lying in cold weather in injured condition at Muhammad pura mohalla Khangarh area.

The Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot under the directions of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan.

The team provided cleansing facility by removing unnecessary hairs from the body to the elderly person,bathing,dress and first aid.

The elderly person was shifted to Edhi centre Multan for better nurturing.