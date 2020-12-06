UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Shifts Elderly Homeless Man To Edhi Centre

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 02:00 PM

Rescue 1122 shifts elderly homeless man to Edhi centre

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Setting the example of serving humanity, Rescue 1122 shifted an elderly age homeless man to Edhi centre after providing cleansing facility.

Rescue 1122 control room received a call early morning that an elderly homeless person was lying in cold weather in injured condition at Muhammad pura mohalla Khangarh area.

The Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot under the directions of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Nayyer Alam Khan.

The team provided cleansing facility by removing unnecessary hairs from the body to the elderly person,bathing,dress and first aid.

The elderly person was shifted to Edhi centre Multan for better nurturing.

Related Topics

Multan Injured Weather Man Khangarh Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

UAE Rulers congratulate Finnish President on Indep ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Press:Setting our sights on the red planet

2 hours ago

Mainland China reports 18 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 6, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.