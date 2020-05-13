UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Shifts Over 80 Suspected Corona Patients So Far

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Rescue 1122 is working on frontline against Covid-19 and sent over 80 suspected corona patients to Quarantine centre and isolation wards of various hospitals across the district so far, says Rescue officials

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 is working on frontline against Covid-19 and sent over 80 suspected corona patients to Quarantine centre and isolation wards of various hospitals across the district so far, says Rescue officials.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said that Rescue 1122 personnel were helping the corona affected people round the clock without any fear.

He said that 14 Rescue jawans were deputed alongwith two ambulances to serve the corona affected people.

He said that burial arrangements for those who died due to corona were also being done effectively.

He said that they were also sensitizing citizens through launching drive to avert them from pandemic.

He appealed the masses to stay at their homes and follow the instructions issued by the government to control COVID-19.

He said that people could get any guidance regarding corona virus from Rescue 1122 where Rescuers were busy in serving masses round the clock.

APP /sak

