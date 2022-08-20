UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Shifts Stranded Persons To Safer Places In Flood Hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Rescue 1122 shifts stranded persons to safer places in flood hit areas

Emergency Service Rescue 1122 shifted 11,435 flood stranded people to safer places during a special operation, participated by over 905 Rescuers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Emergency Service Rescue 1122 shifted 11,435 flood stranded people to safer places during a special operation, participated by over 905 Rescuers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif.

According to official sources, nearly 2850 animals were also shifted to different camps.

Following direction from high ups, Rescue 1122 introduced 53 sectors for swift evacuation of the stranded people. The flood relief operation was in progress with 120 boats. Rescue 1122 would not leave people alone in the tragic circumstances, said Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The department would continue to serve round the clock.

Related Topics

Flood Dera Ghazi Khan Progress Rajanpur Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affec ..

COAS directs Balochistan Corps to help flood affectees

3 minutes ago
 FM to embark on official visit of four countries f ..

FM to embark on official visit of four countries from Monday

9 minutes ago
 National Highways and Motorway Police DIG reviews ..

National Highways and Motorway Police DIG reviews officers' performance

5 minutes ago
 Indonesia announces first case of monkeypox

Indonesia announces first case of monkeypox

5 minutes ago
 Agri deptt extends date for receiving applications ..

Agri deptt extends date for receiving applications till Aug 25 to provide laser ..

5 minutes ago
 Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home ser ..

Shaheen Afridi ruled out of T20 Asia Cup, home series against England

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.