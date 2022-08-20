Rescue 1122 shifts stranded persons to safer places in flood hit areas

(@FahadShabbir)

Emergency Service Rescue 1122 shifted 11,435 flood stranded people to safer places during a special operation, participated by over 905 Rescuers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2022 ) :Emergency Service Rescue 1122 shifted 11,435 flood stranded people to safer places during a special operation, participated by over 905 Rescuers in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Taunsa Sharif.

According to official sources, nearly 2850 animals were also shifted to different camps.

Following direction from high ups, Rescue 1122 introduced 53 sectors for swift evacuation of the stranded people. The flood relief operation was in progress with 120 boats. Rescue 1122 would not leave people alone in the tragic circumstances, said Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan Naseer.

The department would continue to serve round the clock.