Rescue 1122 Sialkot Inked MoU With SIAL

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 07:53 PM

Rescue 1122 Sialkot inked MoU with SIAL

Rescue 1122 Sialkot inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sialkot International Airport Sialkot Limited (SIAL)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ):Rescue 1122 Sialkot inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sialkot International Airport Sialkot Limited (SIAL).

Secretary/Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer, former Minister Manshaullah Butt, Chairman International Airport Khawaja Masood Akhtar, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mehmood, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SIAL Amjad Ali Toor and Vice Chairman (VC) SIAL Sarfaraz Bhatti attended as special guests.

In the ceremony held here, Regional Emergency Officer Gujranwala Syed Kamal Abid and Chairman SIAL Khawaja Masood Akhtar signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Later, Chairman SIAL Khawaja Masood Akhtar on behlf of SIAL handed over the key of the air-crash tender to Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer.

Chairman SIAL said that Rescue 1122 was performing their services with dignity and this was not only a gift for the industries but also a gift for the public from SIAL.

Former Provincial Minister Manshaullah Butt said that Sialkot is the land of industrialists, the industrialists here established the International Airport on self-help basis.

He also appreciated the rescue services saying that such service was God's blessing for us.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adan Mehmood Awan said on the occasion that Rescue 1122 was playing its role in making the society safe adding that "we are working together on various safety programs to make the city safe from accidents".

On this occasion, Secretary Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer said that the air crash tender given by Sialkot Airport will definitely prove effective for timely response to fire incidents.

Later, Chairman SIAL also donated one ambulance to Children's Hospital administration and 5,000 blood bags to the Sundus Foundation.

