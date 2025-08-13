Rescue-1122 Sialkot on high alert amid flood threat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In light of the ongoing heavy rains and potential flood situation across the district, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sialkot has been placed on high alert.

According to a rescue spokesperson, following special directives from District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, all flood affected sectors have been activated to ensure promptly emergency response.

After a rise in water levels in Nullah Dek, rescue teams are on standby to respond promptly to any emergency.

The bridge at Hanjari over Nullah Dek has been cordoned off and closed to regular traffic for safety reasons.

Rescue sectors in Chaprar, Head Marala, Jammu Tawi, Saidpur, Sambrial, and Pasrur have also been put on alert. Rescue teams have been deployed at all key locations to ensure immediate response in case of emergencies.

Flood response equipment has been delivered to all sectors to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities.