Rescue-1122 Sialkot On High Alert Amid Flood Threat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 02:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) In light of the ongoing heavy rains and potential flood situation across the district, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Sialkot has been placed on high alert.
According to a rescue spokesperson, following special directives from District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, all flood affected sectors have been activated to ensure promptly emergency response.
After a rise in water levels in Nullah Dek, rescue teams are on standby to respond promptly to any emergency.
The bridge at Hanjari over Nullah Dek has been cordoned off and closed to regular traffic for safety reasons.
Rescue sectors in Chaprar, Head Marala, Jammu Tawi, Saidpur, Sambrial, and Pasrur have also been put on alert. Rescue teams have been deployed at all key locations to ensure immediate response in case of emergencies.
Flood response equipment has been delivered to all sectors to strengthen preparedness and response capabilities.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties
Imam-ul-Haq’s second consecutive century leads Yorkshire to victory
Shoaib Akhtar slams Pakistan after historic ODI series loss to West Indies
West Indies end long ODI drought with Hope, Seales heroics
Brazil awards UAE Ambassador country’s highest order
Naseem Shah Continues His Partnership with TECNO for its Upcoming Spark 40 Serie ..
Korea's ICT exports surge 14.5% in July
Vivo Unveils the X Fold5 in Pakistan – So Light, So Strong
Europe's 'Ariane 6' rocket launches into space
AD Ports Group posts AED4.83 billion in revenue for Q2 2025
Japan's wholesale inflation slows for 4th month in July
Abu Dhabi completes over 1,000 organ transplants through 'Hayat' programme
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue-1122 Sialkot on high alert amid flood threat2 minutes ago
-
Security plan for ID, Maraka-e-Haq on Aug 142 minutes ago
-
Pakistan targets major boost in energy security with fresh exploration drive, NA told2 minutes ago
-
PBM marks independence day with flag hoisting, tree plantation3 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against beggars continues, 235 arrested3 minutes ago
-
Literary organizations, NGO's urge masses to plant sapling on Pakistan's independence Day3 minutes ago
-
Solid measures afoot to improve traffic system in Tank12 minutes ago
-
I-Day ceremony held at Special School12 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg unhealthy chicken13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan vow to strengthen military ties15 minutes ago
-
25th death anniversary of Nazia Hassan observed today22 minutes ago
-
Chakri Police arrest 2 murder case POs22 minutes ago