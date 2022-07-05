Rescue-1122 Sialkot responded 2,120 emergency calls in June

SILAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue Control received 25,288 phone calls in June 2022, out of which 2,120 were genuine emergency calls, while the rest were hoax calls, said Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqub, while presenting the monthly performance report at a meeting on Tuesday.

He said that during this month, Rescue-1122 saved 1,619 lives by responding to emergency calls.

The meeting was held at Central Rescue-1122 station, under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, while in-charges of all wings were also present.

The officer said that the 727 calls were related to road accidents, 177 about fire incidents, 70 crime emergencies, 10 drowning incidents, 874 medical emergencies and 262 rescue operations involving rescue of animals.

The emergency officer said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to 317, out of 1,701 patients, on the spot. Also, 1,302 patients were shifted to hospitals after providing them the first aid and 82 patients died on the way to the hospital or at the accident site.

He said that the Rescue-1122 shifted 31 patients from government hospitals to Lahore for better medical care under the Patient Transfer Service.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided the first aid and fire prevention training to 181 people in seven training sessions under the Community Training Programme.