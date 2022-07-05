UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Sialkot Responded 2,120 Emergency Calls In June

Sumaira FH Published July 05, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Rescue-1122 Sialkot responded 2,120 emergency calls in June

SILAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue Control received 25,288 phone calls in June 2022, out of which 2,120 were genuine emergency calls, while the rest were hoax calls, said Emergency Officer Irfan Yaqub, while presenting the monthly performance report at a meeting on Tuesday.

He said that during this month, Rescue-1122 saved 1,619 lives by responding to emergency calls.

The meeting was held at Central Rescue-1122 station, under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, while in-charges of all wings were also present.

The officer said that the 727 calls were related to road accidents, 177 about fire incidents, 70 crime emergencies, 10 drowning incidents, 874 medical emergencies and 262 rescue operations involving rescue of animals.

The emergency officer said that Rescue-1122 took timely action and provided first aid to 317, out of 1,701 patients, on the spot. Also, 1,302 patients were shifted to hospitals after providing them the first aid and 82 patients died on the way to the hospital or at the accident site.

He said that the Rescue-1122 shifted 31 patients from government hospitals to Lahore for better medical care under the Patient Transfer Service.

He said that Rescue-1122 provided the first aid and fire prevention training to 181 people in seven training sessions under the Community Training Programme.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Fire Road Died SITE June All From Government

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

36 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.