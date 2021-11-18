UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Sports Gala Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:19 PM

Rescue 1122 conducted sports gala across the district aimed to keep Rescuers physically fit

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 conducted sports gala across the district aimed to keep Rescuers physically fit.

The Rescue 1122 sports gala was held at khanewal and Rescue teams from khanewal, Mian chano and kabeerwala under the supervision of District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr khalid Mehmood , actively participated.

The various competitions including tug of war, cricket match, Kabaddi, football, 100 metres race and others were played.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Khalid Mehmood praised the Rescuers over participating in sports gala.

He said that Rescuers should participate in such activities for maintaining physical fitness and active so that they could perform their duties in a better way.

