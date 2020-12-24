UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Sprays Disinfectants In Churches Before Christmas Celebrations

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has carried out disinfection spray in different churches of the province in connection with upcoming Christmas celebrations to be observed globally on Friday (December 25, 2020).

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, disinfection spray were carried within and outside premises of different churches.

On Christmas, a large number of people gather in churches in connection with their religious celebration, says DG Rescue 1122 KP, Dr. Khateer Ahmad.

Arrangements have also been made for provision of an ambulance outside each church on the occasion, he added.

Rescue 1122 will be on high alert round the clock on Friday in connection with meeting out any emergency during Christmas celebrations, he added.

