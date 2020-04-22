UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Sprays Disinfectants In Minorities' Temples

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 04:25 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :The emergency service of Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday carried out disinfectant sprays in minorities' temples in various areas of the city as part of precautionary measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

An official said the exercised was carried out on the directives of Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board Dr Asim, adding that Rescue 1122 workers spray disinfectant solution, including chlorine, in all temples of Hindu, Sikh communities as well as churches and mosques across the city.

He said that the efforts would help prevent outspread of coronavirus disease.

