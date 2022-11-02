Rescue 1122 staff save monkey trapped in electric pole

Rescue 1122 saved a monkey stuck in an electric pole of an 11KV transmission line at Daira Deenpanah (Kotaddu) and won immense appreciation from local people for their praiseworthy work

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 saved a monkey stuck in an electric pole of an 11KV transmission line at Daira Deenpanah (Kotaddu) and won immense appreciation from local people for their praiseworthy work.

According to Rescue 1122, an officer of the district administration contacted Rescue 1122 and instructed them to rescue a monkey, trapped in an electric pole.

On Tuesday, the monkey of a trick master escaped suddenly and climbed an electric pole and got trapped for around 24 hours. However, Rescue 1122 officials rescued the hungry monkey and handed it over to the owner. Local people lauded the staffers of Rescue 1122 for their compassionate gesture.