Rescue 1122 Staff's Preparedness For Polls Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) District Emergency Officer of Rescue 1122 Awais Babar Thursday visited Rescue 1122 Command and Control room and different stations on the polling day and reviewed preparedness of the staff for tackling any emergency.

During the visit, he said the comprehensive arrangements had been made to meet any emergency during general elections in the district.

He also inspected the cleanliness condition of vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He said that rescue service workers had been alerted, they would be available round the clock for meeting any emergency during the polls.

He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made in connection with the polling day, saying, the staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

