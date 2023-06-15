UrduPoint.com

Rescue-1122 Stages Dengue Awareness Walk, Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 07:44 PM

The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) staged an awareness walk against dengue menace, here on Thursday, which followed a seminar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) staged an awareness walk against dengue menace, here on Thursday, which followed a seminar.

District Emergency Officer Engineer Ehtisham Wahla led the walk, which started from main station of Rescue-1122 GTS Chowk. A large number of rescuers participated in the walk.

They were holding banners and placards and chanting slogans for creating awareness among the public about dengue epidemic.

Later, addressing the seminar, Ehtisham Wahla said that dengue was a dangerous disease. Therefore, people should take preventive and precautionary measures on self-help basis.

He said that dengue virus spreads by a special kind of mosquito and its breeding takes place in stagnant water. Hence people should ensure immediate disposal of stagnant water in their houses as well as surrounding areas besides eliminating dengue breeding sites.

He said that cleanliness was the first step which was imperative for eradication of dengue larvae whereas in the next stage, people should ensure proper spray in their houses and farms.

Emergency Officer (Operations) Engineer Tariq Mehmood and others also spoke.

