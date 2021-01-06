Rescue-1122 stages Kashmir solidarity rally

The Rescue-1122 staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir here on Wednesday

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :The Rescue-1122 staged a rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir here on Wednesday.

The rally led by District Officer Emergency Naveed Iqbal started from central rescue station Kutchery Road and concluded at the same point after passing through Allama Iqbal Chowk.

The participants carrying placards and banners inscribed with slogans against Indian forces and in favour of Kashmiri people.

Later, a special Dua was performed for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir from India.