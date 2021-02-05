UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Stages Kashmir Solidarity Rally

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 04:10 PM

Rescue-1122 stages Kashmir Solidarity rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 staged a rally here on Friday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla led the rally which was taken out from main state of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) near GTS Chowk Faisalabad.

Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir, Repair & Monitoring Officer Faisal Muneer, Incharge Motorbike Ambulance Sohail Qamar and a large number of rescuers participated in the rally.

While holding banners and placards,the participants marched on various city roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and cruelty in illegally occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla said that Kashmir and Pakistan had religious, ideological, geographical, social and cultural similarities and both nations live like brethren.

He said that Indian Military Seige in Kashmir keep the Kashmiri people deprived for their fundamental right of freedom for the last 7 decades.

He said that brave Kashmiri people laid down their lives for their independence. Blood of martyrs will surely bring revolution in the valley and soon Kashmiris would enjoy freedom from Indian oppression and atrocities.

Later, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir and early independence of Kashmir from illegally occupation of Indian government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Independence Rescue 1122 From Government Blood

Recent Stories

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

25 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

33 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

33 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

2 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

2 minutes ago

Pre-fabricated house at M3 Small Industrial Estate ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.