Rescue-1122 stages Kashmir Solidarity rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Emergency Service,Rescue 1122 staged a rally here on Friday to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla led the rally which was taken out from main state of Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) near GTS Chowk Faisalabad.

Emergency Officer Operations Ghulam Shabbir, Repair & Monitoring Officer Faisal Muneer, Incharge Motorbike Ambulance Sohail Qamar and a large number of rescuers participated in the rally.

While holding banners and placards,the participants marched on various city roads and chanted slogans against Indian atrocities and cruelty in illegally occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Ehtisham Wahla said that Kashmir and Pakistan had religious, ideological, geographical, social and cultural similarities and both nations live like brethren.

He said that Indian Military Seige in Kashmir keep the Kashmiri people deprived for their fundamental right of freedom for the last 7 decades.

He said that brave Kashmiri people laid down their lives for their independence. Blood of martyrs will surely bring revolution in the valley and soon Kashmiris would enjoy freedom from Indian oppression and atrocities.

Later, prayers were offered for the martyrs of Kashmir and early independence of Kashmir from illegally occupation of Indian government.