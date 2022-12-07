UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Starts Ambulance Service To Facilitate People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Rescue 1122 starts ambulance service to facilitate people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) has started ambulance service to transfer critical patients and injured to hospital.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Director General Rescue1122 Dr Khateer Ahmed said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department had handed over all the ambulances and drivers to Rescue1122 after the approval of provincial cabinet.

The phase-wise upgradation of ambulances has been started by installing essential tools required to meet medical emergencies.

These ambulances have been placed in each district as per the area requirements.

An emergency medical technician along with surgical, cardiac and oxygen systems, and medicines has been deployed to provide first aid facilities to patients. The ambulances would provide assistance to those injured in different accidents, or suffering from cardiac arrest, electricity shock, burns and paralysis.

All the facilities would be provided free-of-charge and people could contact on toll free number 1122 to avail the ambulance facility, that statement said.

