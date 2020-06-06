UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Starts Conducting Disinfectant Spray

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 10:16 PM

Rescue 1122 starts conducting disinfectant spray

The emergency service Rescue 1122 have started conducting disinfectant spray campaign in various government offices and residential areas across the district in order to prevention of coronavirus pandemic

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The emergency service Rescue 1122 have started conducting disinfectant spray campaign in various government offices and residential areas across the district in order to prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was started following the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Director General Dr.

Khatir Ahmed Khan and District Emergency Officer Kashif Salam.

The disinfection spray campaign was started in Tehsil Paharpur, wherein the team visited all the Masajids and public places including Madrasa Maulvi Jabbar, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kundi petrol Pump and Ring Ada.

On this occasion, the public and dignitaries of the area appreciated the services and efforts of Rescue 1122 in eradicating Corona virus.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADAFSA issues guide on handling food safely during ..

21 minutes ago

Cabinet approves newly-formed AECB&#039;s Board of ..

1 hour ago

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

2 hours ago

25 victims of coronavirus buried by Rescue 1122 i ..

5 minutes ago

Two factories sealed in Sialkot

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducts anti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.