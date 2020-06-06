Rescue 1122 starts conducting disinfectant spray

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :The emergency service Rescue 1122 have started conducting disinfectant spray campaign in various government offices and residential areas across the district in order to prevention of coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign was started following the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rescue 1122 Director General Dr.

Khatir Ahmed Khan and District Emergency Officer Kashif Salam.

The disinfection spray campaign was started in Tehsil Paharpur, wherein the team visited all the Masajids and public places including Madrasa Maulvi Jabbar, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Kundi petrol Pump and Ring Ada.

On this occasion, the public and dignitaries of the area appreciated the services and efforts of Rescue 1122 in eradicating Corona virus.