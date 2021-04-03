UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Starts Disinfectant Spray In Churches On Eve Of Easter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 07:58 PM

On the eve of Easter, Rescue 1122 has started disinfectant spray in all churches of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. khartir Ahmed said special teams of Rescue 1122 carried out disinfectant spray in the services club church and both churches located at Kohati bazar Peshawar.

He said disinfectant sprayed was done inside and outside of the church premises as part of safety measures for the Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

He said that gifts were also distributed among the Christians employees of Rescue 1122.

The Rescue teams of other districts have conducted spray in churches in their respective districts.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed said Rescue 1122 ambulance would be available to provide essential services on the eve on Easter, adding services were being provided without any discrimination.

